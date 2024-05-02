PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — The Flysiswa initiative, which provides subsidy for domestic flight tickets for public university (IPTA) students, resumes from today, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

In a statement today, MOT said IPTA students can check their eligibility through the website https://subsidiudara.mot.gov.my/.

“After checking, students can apply for the flight ticket subsidy from any of the following airlines; Malaysia Airlines (including MASwings and FireFly), AirAsia, or Batik Air, through the airlines’ respective websites,” said the statement.

The initiative, providing digital vouchers worth RM300 to IPTA students from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, as well as students in polytechnics, teacher education institutes, and matriculation colleges, was previously implemented from August 15, 2023, and ended on December 31, 2023.

According to the statement, if students are found to be ineligible, they can appeal to the Ministry of Higher Education or the Ministry of Education through their respective educational institutions.

MOT added that after an application is accepted, the airline will issue a digital voucher worth RM300 to the student as a credit shell for purchasing flight tickets. If the purchased ticket costs less than RM300, the remaining balance will stay in the credit shell and can be used for subsequent ticket purchases.

“The application period for the flight ticket voucher is from May 2, 2024, to November 30, 2024, while the voucher can be redeemed for flight ticket purchases until December 31, 2024,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 2024 Budget, announced that this flight ticket subsidy programme will continue this year, benefitting about 60,000 students, including new IPTA students.

MOT also said that for now, eligible students are those who are still enrolled in public universities, polytechnics, community colleges, matriculation colleges, and teacher education institutes until December 31, 2023, for the first phase, while new students for the admission period from January 1 to March 31, 2024, will be addressed in the second phase starting in July 2024. — Bernama