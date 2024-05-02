SEREMBAN, May 2 — The Negeri Sembilan government will coordinate the salary increase for civil servants in the state to be in line with that at the federal level, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said they are studying the decision and related additional matters before presenting it at the next State Legislative Assembly sitting.

“Whether we like it or not, when the federal government announces (it) because it involves civil servants, we (the state) must also coordinate.

“We await whatever decision the federal government made yesterday and what has happened is not just up to 15 per cent but also involves other increases, including contract appointments, EPF (contributions) and minimum pay of RM2,000 which must be given attention,” he said when met by reporters here today.

He hoped that with the increase, the performance and productivity levels of civil servants would also continue to be improved, thus, easing their concerns, especially those in the lower grades.

“Indeed there will be financial implications. The responsibility now is to ensure we have enough to pay our civil servants... our package will follow that of the federal government, nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

Meanwhile, in IPOH, the Perak government said it too is ready to look into increasing the salary of civil servants in the state following Anwar’s announcement.

“Usually we will follow (whatever decision made by the Federal Government), according to our financial capability and per the (Public Service Department) circular,” Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said after presenting the Perak@PORT Creative Fund or DKP at his office here today.

He said that the state currently has about 9,000 civil servants.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a salary increase for civil servants exceeding 13 per cent starting from December this year and involving an allocation of over RM10 billion.

Anwar, also the finance minister, said that under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which is being reviewed, the government will ensure the minimum pay for all civil servants will be more than RM2,000 a month. — Bernama