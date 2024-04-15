JERUSALEM, April 15 — The Israeli military said yesterday it will soon call up two reserve divisions for operations in Gaza, where it has been conducting a war against Islamist group Hamas.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is calling up approximately two reserve brigades for operational activities on the Gazan front,” the military said, though it provided no further details.

Earlier this month Israel pulled some forces out of Gaza, saying troops would be preparing for further operations in the territory, including in the southern area of Rafah, where more than a million people have taken shelter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to evacuate civilians from Rafah before any incursion aimed at crushing Hamas battalions there, but that has done little to quell international concern over the planned assault. — Reuters

