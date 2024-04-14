JERUSALEM, April 14 — Iran has launched over 200 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles towards Israel and the attack is “ongoing”, an Israeli army spokesman said early today.

“The regime in Iran sent a massive swarm of over 200 killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

He said a girl had been injured in the attack.

In a separate statement, the Israeli army said that “dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches” were identified approaching Israeli territory, the majority of which were intercepted before they crossed into Israel.

Advertisement

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets are currently operating to intercept “all aerial threats” approaching Israel, the statement added. — AFP

Advertisement