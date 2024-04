JERUSALEM, April 7 — The Israeli military said today that it has completed another stage in preparing for possible war on its northern front with Lebanon and Syria.

“Over the past few days, another phase of the Northern Command’s readiness for war was completed, centring on operational emergency storages for a broad mobilisation of IDF troops when required,” the military said in a statement titled: “Readiness for the Transition from Defence to Offense.” — Reuters

