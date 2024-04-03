BRUSSELS, April 3 –– German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said today that it was essential that Ukraine’s allies build up reliable structures so future aid can get to Ukraine.

“For us, it is essential that we pour the ad-hoc structures into reliable, long-term structures,” she said.

Baerbock was speaking as Nato members gathered in Brussels to discuss how to put military support for Ukraine on a long-term footing, including a proposal for a €100 billion (RM513 billion) five-year fund and a plan seen as a way to “Trump-proof” aid for Kyiv.—Reuters

Advertisement