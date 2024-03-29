BEIJING, March 29 — French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne will visit China on Monday, Beijing’s foreign ministry has announced, as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations and seek to strengthen ties.

“At the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Sejourne will visit China on April 1,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said today.

France and China have sought to strengthen ties in recent years and, during meetings in Paris last month, Wang told President Emmanuel Macron that Beijing appreciated his country’s “independent” stance.

Sejourne’s visit is the second to China by a French foreign minister in less than six months, following a trip by his predecessor, Catherine Colonna, in November.

Macron also visited last April, receiving a rock star welcome at a university in southern China from hundreds of screaming students and fans.

But he faced accusations of cosying up to Beijing and sparked controversy by saying Europe shouldn’t be a “follower” of the United States in the event of conflict with China over Taiwan. — AFP

