SAO PAULO, Feb 28 — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised today for tests, his spokesman Fabio Wajngarten said on social media, adding doctors would assess if he needs surgery to correct an abdominal hernia.

Bolsonaro since 2018 has had multiple operations, some directly linked to when he was stabbed in the gut while campaigning for the presidency in September 2018. — Reuters