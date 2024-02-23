SYDNEY, Feb 23 — Australian police today charged one of their own officers with the double murder of a TV presenter and his flight attendant boyfriend, whose bodies have yet to be found.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said a 28-year-old serving police constable was charged with two counts of murder, after a high-profile three-day search.

Earlier this week, the chance discovery of bloodied clothes in a suburban rubbish bin led detectives to the home of former red carpet host and entertainment journalist Jesse Baird, 26.

On searching Baird’s inner-city flat, detectives said they found “a large amount of blood” and held “grave concerns” for both him and his boyfriend, Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29.

A projectile found at the scene matched that of a police-issue firearm. That weapon has since been found inside a police station safe.

The accused officer was said to have been in a relationship with Baird until recently.

He turned himself in at Bondi Police Station, near the country’s famed beach, and remains in custody.

Australian media reported that the suspect had been a celebrity chaser before joining the police force, and had been photographed with Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and others.

“Charges have been submitted for two counts of murder,” said Doherty, adding that the police focus was now on locating the bodies of the two missing men.

Police allege the remains of the two men were transported in a white van and disposed of.

“It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but also for answers for the family who are grieving,” said Doherty. — AFP