BRUSSELS, Feb 14 —Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg warned Europe today against going alone on defence after comments by Donald Trump prompted fresh debate over whether the continent can continue to rely on protection from the United States.

“The European Union cannot defend Europe. Eighty per cent of Nato’s defence expenditures come from non-EU Nato allies,” Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, told Reuters in an interview. — Reuters