BRUSSELS, Feb 12 — The UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA needs to be able to continue its work while allegations that some its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel are investigated, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said today.

“Nobody else can do what UNRWA is doing, allegations need to be verified ... let’s wait for the investigations to take place,” Borrell said ahead of a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels.

“In the meantime, people have to continue to eat, have to continue going to the doctors.” — Reuters

