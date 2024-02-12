PARIS, Feb 12 — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said today that France and Poland are on the same page as regards the geopolitical situation and support for Ukraine.

“We want us to send a common signal that we are ready for solidarity in all the most difficult situations ... we are rebuilding the Weimar Triangle,” Tusk said during a joined press conference in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron.

The “Weimar Triangle” platform of political cooperation between Germany, France and Poland created in 1991. — Reuters

