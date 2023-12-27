JERUSALEM, Dec 27 — Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip will last “for many more months,” Israel’s army chief Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday.

The war “will continue for many more months, and we will work with different methods so that our achievements are preserved for a long time”, Halevi said at a televised press conference.

“There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts when it comes to thoroughly dismantling a terrorist organisation except being stubborn and determined in the fighting.”

Halevi said the army was concentrating its efforts in the south of the Gaza Strip, adding that many “terrorists have been eliminated and hundreds have been taken captive”. — AFP

