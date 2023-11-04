JAKARTA, Nov 4 — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) this morning sent off humanitarian assistance, weighing 51.5 tonnes, from the Indonesian government and people for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that is currently being shelled by Israeli forces.

“Praise be to God, the assistance from Indonesia for Palestine will soon be sent to El Arish Airport in Egypt before being delivered to Gaza,” the president remarked during the sending off ceremony of the aid at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, reported ANTARA News Agency.

He noted that the Indonesian aid for Gaza, comprising medical equipment, blankets, tents, and other logistics, would be followed by another batch of aid.

The president stated that the first batch of the aid was transported by three aircraft, namely two C-130 Hercules planes, with registration numbers A-1327 and A-1328, of the Indonesian Air Force as well as a Boeing 737 plane of Garuda Indonesia.

He highlighted that aid was obtained not only from the government but also from the people who submitted their donations through humanitarian agencies, such as the National Alms Agency (Baznas) and Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), and a fundraising platform kitabisa.com.

“This is a manifestation of Indonesian solidarity, the nation’s care about humanity because the humanitarian tragedy happening in Gaza is unacceptable and must be ended immediately,” he stated.

In his speech, President Jokowi reiterated that Indonesia would always stand by the nation of Palestine.

The sending off of the humanitarian aid was directly witnessed by Ambassador of Palestine to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Commander of the Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI) Admiral Yudo Margono, and Army Chief of Staff General Agus Subiyanto accompanied the president during the activity.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian government is also ready to send its hospital ship to the waters near Gaza, Palestine, to provide medical treatments to the victims of Israeli assaults, Prabowo stated.

Prabowo revealed that the Indonesian government is planning to coordinate with countries in the vicinity of the Palestinian Gaza Strip, including Egypt, to obtain approval for sending the hospital ship.

“We will coordinate with Egyptian authorities. TNI (Indonesian Defence Forces) is ready to send a hospital ship that will be on standby there to provide more assistance,” he remarked when met at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, today. — Bernama-Antara