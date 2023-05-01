GENEVA, May 1 — More than 800,000 people may flee Sudan as a result of the ongoing clashes there between rival military factions, the UN Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees said today.

“In consultation with all concerned governments and partners we’ve arrived at a planning figure of 815,000 people that may flee into the seven neighboring countries,” Raouf Mazou told a member state briefing in Geneva. He said the estimate includes around 580,000 Sudanese, while the others are existing refugees living temporarily in the country. — Reuters