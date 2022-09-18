A man carries containers to fill with water amid water shortages and to stock up for Storm Fiona approaching in the Caribbean region, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. September 17, 2022. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 — US President Joe Biden today approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength.

The emergency declaration authorises Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House said in a statement.

Fiona was nearing hurricane strength and torrential rains and mudslides were expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Centre said today. — Reuters