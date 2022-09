Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022. —Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool via Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 15 —Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said today that he supports the construction of oil and gas pipelines from Russia to China via Mongolia.

Speaking via translator at a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Uzbekistan, Khurelsukh backed the proposal, which Russia’s Putin earlier this month said was being discussed. — Reuters