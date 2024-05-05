GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — The public is invited to attend and enliven the final day of the Madani Rakyat 2024 Programme for the Northern Zone at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong, near here today, where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the closing ceremony.

Adding to the excitement, the closing ceremony, slated to commence at 10am, coincides with the Penang-level Aidilfitri Madani 2024 celebration.

Taking place on the main stage of the fair grounds, Anwar is scheduled to deliver a speech in conjunction with the closing ceremony of the Madani Rakyat 2024 Programme for the Northern Zone and visit pavilions representing Perlis and Kedah, as well as government ministry and agency booths.

The state-level Aidilfitri Madani 2024 celebration will take place in an open-air hall adjacent to the main stage.

Advertisement

Anwar is also expected to present the grand prizes for the lucky draw segment of the northern zone Madani Rakyat Programme.

The programmme, which has been running since Friday from 9am to 10pm, serves as a platform for the public to obtain information about the 196 services provided by the federal and state governments as well as related agencies.

Those with traffic summonses have until today to take advantage of discounts of up to 50 per cent at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) counter, which has been open for the past two days.

Advertisement

In addition, more than 1,000 free helmets await attendees at the event, which concludes today, alongside a 20 per cent discount on essential items like vegetables, chicken, and fresh meat through the Madani Sales programme.

Also, don’t miss out on the exhibition of government assets, including those under the Ministry of Defence such as the Fourth Mechanised Infantry Brigade, as well as a career fair and complimentary haircuts, along with mobile services offering dental and general check-ups. — Bernama