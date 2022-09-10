US President Joe Biden speaks during the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor plant on September 9, 2022 in Johnstown, Ohio. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 — US President Joe Biden said Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain.

“I don’t know the details yet, but I’ll be going,” he told reporters.

The date of the funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Biden said he had not yet spoken to the queen’s son, King Charles III.

“I know him... I did not call him,” he said.

Biden spoke to media before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech. — AFP