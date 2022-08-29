Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela said an emergency meeting would discuss proposals such as capping the price of gas used for electricity production. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 — The European Union’s energy ministers will hold emergency talks on Sept.9 to seek response to rocketing gas and electricity prices, Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela said today.

“We will meet in Brussels on the 9th September,” said Sikela, whose government now holds the EU’s rotating presidency and is responsible for organising EU meetings of EU ministers.

Sikela earlier today said an emergency meeting would discuss proposals such as capping the price of gas used for electricity production, as well as market interventions. — Reuters