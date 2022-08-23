Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that a 'heavy price will be paid for invading Taiwan or attempting to invade Taiwan'. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, Aug 23 — A heavy price would be paid for invading or trying to invade Taiwan and it would be condemned by the international community, President Tsai Ing-wen said today.

“What we have to do is to let the enemy understand that Taiwan has the determination and preparation to defend the country, as well as the ability to defend itself,” Tsai told military officers, in comments released by her office.

“A heavy price will be paid for invading Taiwan or attempting to invade Taiwan, and it will be strongly condemned by the international community.” — Reuters