TOKYO, Aug 21 — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with Covid-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said today.

Kishida, just returned from week-long vacation, was due to restart work tomorrow.

He developed a cough and fever yesterday, and took a PCR test this morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet spokesperson said.

Japan has endured a record resurgence in coronavirus infections, hitting businesses in the world’s third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies. — Reuters