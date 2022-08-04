Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the collapse of the mine caused a flood inside and nine miners were ‘likely’ trapped inside. ― Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 ― Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said yesterday nine miners were “likely” trapped in a coal mine in the state of Coahuila after it collapsed.

“I hope we find them safe,” Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter, adding that the collapse of the mine caused a flood inside.

Some 92 elements of the national defence secretary were at the scene, as well as specialists and rescue dogs, he said.

The mine is located in the Sabinas municipality and local media showed footage of family members asking about the miners outside the premises. ― Reuters