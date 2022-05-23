This handout photo taken in the year 2004 and received on May 23, 2022 from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) shows an ultrathin section electron-microscopic capture of the monkeypox virus. - As of May 21, 2022 the World Health Organization received reports of 92 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases from 12 countries where the disease is not endemic, including several European nations, the United States, Australia and Canada. (Photo by Freya KAULBARS / RKI Robert Koch Institute / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE in the context of reports on the monkeypox virus— RKI / Freya Kaulbars via AFP pic

COPENHAGEN, May 23 — Denmark has registered its first incidence of infection with monkeypox in an adult male who had returned from a trip to Spain, the health ministry said in a statement today.

"Health authorities do not expect widespread infection in Denmark, but we are following the situation closely to be prepared for a possible development in the infection situation," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

The man is currently in isolation and authorities are in touch with any close contacts, the ministry said. — Reuters