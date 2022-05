Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said legislation would be introduced in the coming weeks. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 17 — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said today she intends to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, which was part of the Brexit divorce deal.

“I am announcing our intention to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes in the protocol,” she told parliament. — Reuters