UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has not been in touch with Vladimir Putin since the beginning of the invasion. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 19 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not tried to get in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today.

“No one has been in touch, neither through the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN, nor directly with the Foreign Ministry,” Zakharova said. — Reuters