An estimated 400,000 people are estimated to be trapped in Mariupol. — Ukraine Military handout via Reuters

LVIV, March 13 — Nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict zones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address today.

“Today the key task is Mariupol,” he said, adding that a humanitarian supply convoy was now only 80 kilometres away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped. — Reuters