Saudi Arabia backs US efforts to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons, reports state news agency

RIYADH, Feb 15 — Saudi Arabia’s government expressed today its support for “US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” state news agency SPA reported.

The government also thanked the US for supporting the kingdom defending its territory against attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, SPA said, citing a statement issued after a cabinet meeting.

Talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran are underway in Vienna amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon. — Reuters