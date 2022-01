File photo of an ambulancs driving by a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moscow, Russia June 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Jan 29 — Russia’s daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 today for the first time since the pandemic began, the coronavirus task force said.

Russia confirmed 113,122 new daily infections, setting a record high for a ninth consecutive day, which the authorities blame on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Russia’s coronavirus task force said that 668 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, after Russia’s coronavirus death toll exceeded 700,000 yesterday. — Reuters