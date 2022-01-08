Tokyo’s daily Covid-19 cases rise to most since September 11

People commute on a snow ice-covered street, a day after a heavy snow in Tokyo on January 7, 2022. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Jan 8 — New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since September 11.

Covid-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host US military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.

The measures, which may include shortening the operating hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect tomorrow.

Nationally, Kyodo news agency said new cases were likely to be around 7,000, with areas such as Okinawa and Hiroshima — both set to go under the new restrictions tomorrow — posting their highest caseloads ever. — Reuters