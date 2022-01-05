South African police arrest man for smashing windows at top court

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 — South African police arrested a 36-year-old man today for allegedly smashing windows at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg with a hammer, police said.

Police fired a warning shot after the suspect carried on breaking windows despite being ordered to stop, a police statement said. The man has been charged with malicious damage to property.

The attack on the highest court in the country comes days after a man was charged with arson and other offences over a devastating fire at the national parliament in Cape Town.

Authorities say the fire at the parliament buildings has now be contained but that the lower house National Assembly suffered severe damage. — Reuters