France offers intensive care nurses monthly bonus

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has seen a record number of cases surge in France, putting extra pressure on intensive care units in public hospitals. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 28 — France will pay intensive care nurses an extra €100 (RM474) per month from January as it seeks to improve work conditions for staff exhausted by the fight against Covid-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said today.

“This is about improving attractiveness, training, qualification, working conditions in intensive care units, acknowledging the skills of those who work there,” Castex said during a visit to an intensive care unit in Creteil, near Paris.

The bonus comes ahead of a broader set of measures that will be unveiled next week by Health Minister Olivier Veran to stem shortages of staff on the frontline of the Covid-19 fight.

