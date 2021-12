The infections were found in a teenage girl and her mother, neither of whom had recently travelled abroad. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 26 — Central Japan’s Aichi prefecture has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 resulting from community spread, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said today.

while the transmission route was unclear, Omura told a news conference. — Reuters