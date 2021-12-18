Italian caught with one million child pornography files

File photo of a man walking past advertisement of porn animation DVDs in front of a second-hand DVD shop in Tokyo on June 4, 2014. Japan on June 18, 2014 to banned the possession of child pornography, the last major developed country to do so. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ROME, Dec 18 — Italian police today arrested a 49-year-old man caught in possession of over one million photographs and videos depicting children in sexual acts with adults.

The man, a musician in the coastal city of Ancona in Italy’s Marche region, had been collecting the images for some 20 years, police said in a statement.

“The man kept the files inside various hard disks, optical media and a smartphone, where they were meticulously divided into different folders sorted by type of photo/video and age of the victims,” it said.

The musician had given lessons to minors, though there was no evidence of abuse, police said. — AFP