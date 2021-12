The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 7.7, placing it at a depth of 5 km. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Dec 14 — Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara, the meteorological department said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 7.7, placing it at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles). — Reuters