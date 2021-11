The infection rate in the Netherlands is 'higher than ever', said the country's health minister. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 — The Dutch government will announce on Friday new measures to fight a record surge in coronavirus infections, as hospitals struggle to deal with the wave of Covid-19 cases, health minister Hugo de Jonge said.

“The infection rate is higher than ever before”, De Jonge said in a letter to parliament today. “Hospital admissions keep exceeding expectations and we have not seen the worst yet.” — Reuters