The reciprocal agreement would allow US and China journalists to visit each others' countries. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Nov 16 — China and the United States will allow journalists from each other’s countries to freely depart and return under strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols, China Daily reported today, citing Chinese foreign ministry sources.

The consensus was reached ahead of the virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden, the state-run newspaper said, adding that the United States would issue one-year multi-entry visas to Chinese journalists. — Reuters