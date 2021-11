An employee cleans before the arrival of leaders for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland November 1, 2021. — Adrian Dennis/Pool pic via Reuters

GLASGOW, Nov 13 ― The United Nations COP26 summit published a raft of new draft deals today, keeping in references for countries to upgrade climate pledges in 2022 and phase out inefficient fossil fuels subsidies that had been criticised by some nations.

The draft deals also urged rich countries to double climate adaptation finance by 2025 from 2019 levels. ― Reuters