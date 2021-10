Pope says ashamed of Church’s inability to centre abuse victims in France

he pontiff invited Catholics in France to take responsibility for what had happened in order to make the Church a 'safe home for everyone'. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

VATICAN CITY, Oct 6 — Pope Francis said today he was saddened and shamed by the Catholic Church’s inability to deal with sexual abuse of children in France and that the Church must make itself a “safe home for everyone”.

“I would like to express to the victims my sadness, sorrow for the trauma they have suffered and also my shame, our shame for the church’s too long inability to put them at the centre of its concerns,” Francis said at his weekly general audience.

Speaking a day after a major investigation revealed that French clergy had abused more than 200,000 children over 70 years, the pontiff invited Catholics in France to take responsibility for what had happened in order to make the Church a “safe home for everyone”. — Reuters