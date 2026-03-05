MOSCOW, March 5 — Iran has not approached Moscow with a request for arms supplies, the Kremlin said today.

Russia has condemned US-Israeli strikes and called for an immediate ceasefire against a country it has drawn closer to in recent years.

Iran last year sealed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Moscow, Russia is building two new ⁠nuclear units at ⁠Bushehr, the site ⁠of Iran’s only nuclear ⁠power ⁠plant, and Iran supplied Russia with shahed drones for use ⁠against Ukraine.

Asked by a reporter on Thursday whether Russia intends to provide material help to Iran, including arms deliveries, Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

“In this case, there were no requests ⁠from the Iranian side. Our consistent ⁠position ⁠is well known to everyone, and there have been no changes in this regard.” — Reuters