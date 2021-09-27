Germany’s SPD narrowly beats Merkel's party with 25.7pc based on preliminary official results

German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the Social Democrats (SPD) candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves after the estimates were broadcast on TV in Berlin September 26, 2021. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 27 — Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats won the general election with 25.7 per cent, beating Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, who came in at 24.1 per cent, official figures on the website of the country’s election commission showed Monday.

The preliminary results are based on ballots counted in all constituencies. The result is the worst yet for Merkel’s CDU-CSU bloc.

The Green party placed third at 14.8 per cent, followed by the liberal FDP at 11.5 per cent. The far-right Alternative for Germany garnered 10.3 per cent. — AFP