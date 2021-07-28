Man robs iconic Parisian jeweller using stand-up scooter as getaway

A passer-by walks past a Chaumet jewellery store located close to the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris July 27, 2021. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 28 ­— An armed man using a stand-up scooter yesterday robbed famed Parisian jeweller Chaumet of up to €3 million worth of jewellery in an audacious evening heist, a source close to the case said.

The robber stole between €2 million and €3 million (RM10-15 million) worth of jewellery and precious stones after bursting into the shop near the Champs-Elysees avenue around 5pm, the source said.

Without using his weapon, the man also made his getaway on the scooter from the store on Rue Francois 1, the source said.

Chaumet, now part of the world’s leading luxury goods maker LVMH, is best known for its store on Place Vendome, which was robbed in 2009 with €1.9 million worth of gems stolen. — AFP