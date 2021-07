The government also reported 784 coronavirus-related deaths, including 101 in Moscow. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, July 20 — Russia today reported 23,770 new Covid-19 cases, including 3,188 in Moscow, pushing the total number of cases confirmed during the pandemic to 6,006,536.

The government also reported 784 coronavirus-related deaths, including 101 in Moscow. Russia is facing a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. — Reuters