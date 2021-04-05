Putin signs law allowing him to run for two more terms in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin could stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MOSCOW, April 5 — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin once his current term ends in 2024, a document posted on a government website showed today.

The legislation, which could pave the way for Putin to stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so and win re-election, reflects sweeping changes to the constitution that were brought in last year. — Reuters