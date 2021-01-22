Twitter suspends account of Iranian Supreme Leader after apparent Trump threat

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivering a televised speech on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of 1978 revolt in Qom which ignited the Iranian Revolution, January 8, 2021. — Iran’s Supreme Leader handout pic via AFP

DUBAI, Jan 22 — Twitter suspended an account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader today, hours after it carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone alongside a vow to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone attack.

The post, on a Persian-language account linked to Khamenei’s website, had carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said “Revenge is certain”. That speech renewed a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq. — Reuters