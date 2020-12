The new strain seen in Britain is said to be more infectious. — Reuters pic

LISBON, Dec 27 — The new variant of the coronavirus linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain has been detected on the Portuguese island of Madeira, the regional civil protection authority said today.

In a statement, the authority said the new variant was “detected in travellers who arrived in Madeira from the United Kingdom” but it did not specify how many people were infected with it. — Reuters