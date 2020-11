If plans go through, vaccines will be delivered to the immunisation sites within 24 hours from the approval. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 22 — US Covid-19 vaccine program head Moncef Slaoui said the first Americans to receive a coronavirus vaccine could get it as soon as Dec. 11, CNN reported today.

“Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunisation sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December,” he said in an interview to CNN. — Reuters