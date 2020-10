The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was 67, down from 150 the previous day. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 18 — Britain recorded 16,982 new daily cases of Covid-19 in the space of 24 hours, according to government data issued today, up from16,717 the previous day.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was 67, down from 150 the previous day. — Reuters