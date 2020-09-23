UK reports 6,178 new Covid-19 cases, highest figure since May 1

Officials also said there had been 37 deaths of people within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 23 — Britain reported 6,178 new daily cases of Covid-19 today, the highest number of infections since May 1, government data showed.

Officials also said there had been 37 deaths of people within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the same number as today which itself was the most recorded since July 14.

The number of coronavirus cases has been soaring in Britain, prompting the government today to announce a series of new restrictions in a bid to curb a second wave of the outbreak.

The official statistics showed 409,729 people had tested positive for the virus with 41,862 deaths. — Reuters