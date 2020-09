Israel's drive for new settlements has created tension in the region. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Sept 15 — The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said today that his country’s decision to normalise ties with Israel has “broken the psychological barrier” and was “the way forward” for the region, creating more leverage.

He said Israel suspending its planned annexation of Palestinian land would stop the two-state solution being undermined. Gargash said a strategic breakthrough is needed but “it will not happen overnight”. — Reuters